NORTH PORT — Krysta Fowler stopped by the Girl Scouting office on March 13. Excited to share her plans for leading the STEM camp she designed, the teen learned awful news.
The COVID-19 pandemic was here. With schools, restaurants and many stores rapidly closing. People began rationing toilet paper and cleaning supplies.
And Krysta's event at Camp Honi Hanta near Bradenton was postponed until November.
The 13-year-old was devastated.
Diana Fowler, Krysta's mother, said her daughter did a lot of research and discovered girls in this age group tend to turn away from STEM classes. Krysta spent months developing science, technology, engineering and math activities with a vision to teach 80 campers.
The camp's purpose is to give girls a taste of potential careers in STEM and encourage them to pursue these fields. She named it "Mystery Camp." She thought the name would pique girl's curiosity in fun STEM activities.
But Krysta, a Girl Scout and eighth-grader at Woodland Middle School in North Port, didn't let the coronavirus stop her. She spent nearly a year planning the project that will promote her to the next Scout level, which is Silver.
"I thought it would be fun to plan a full day of outdoor learning and I hope more girls will want to study math and science," Krysta said, adding it's for grades fourth through eighth.
Diana encouraged fundraising and other ways to make the event bigger and better for the "Mystery Camp" participants.
"Krysta loves the TV show 'Gravity Falls,' which has hidden messages throughout it," Diana said. "At the end of the show during the credits, there's a message you can decode. That got how Krysta got into cryptography. She then incorporated it into her camp."
At camp, each girl will receive a drawstring backpack to decorate, notebooks and ultra violet pens you can only see with a black light to write secret messages. Krysta also developed codes for an outdoor escape room activity where girls will navigate during the camp.
Krysta made all of the props, including coding wheels and stations, with the help of her dad, Robert.
"My dad and I did a lot of woodworking together so I learned new skills," Krysta said. "We also made a hovercraft that runs on the power of a leaf blower."
Knowing mostly Girl Scouts would attend the Mystery Stem Camp, Krysta wanted a special Scouting badge. She scoured the internet with her mom to find one. When she couldn't, Krysta designed a custom badge for the 80 girls who signed up.
A Girl Scout since kindergarten, Krysta's efforts are considered by Scout advisers as the highest-ranking scouting award for her age group. The amount of time spent planning for the regional STEM camp is similar to a Eagle Scout project done by teenage Boy Scouts.
Since the fourth grade, Krysta had a passion for STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math. However, few girls were in these classes with her in robotics and CSI classes. She was nominated to attend STEM camp in Gainesville. Engineering companies helped sponsor Krysta, who needed to raise $3,000 for the camp.
"STEM can be very expensive," Diana said, adding Krysta also received donations from Lowe's, the American Legion and a car dealership to help with her STEM-related adventures. "Through that experience, Krysta wanted all 80 participants in her camp to attend in November for free."
Again she raised money to help fund her one-day event which filled up weeks after she organized it.
On Nov. 14, camp day, the girls will participate in an outdoor escape zone where they will do science experiments and learn new skills about robotics, forensics and cryptography/solving codes.
"Bradenton has an all-female forensic unit, and one of them will be speaking at the camp," Diana said. "There will be five guest speakers as well as Krysta. Having the camp in April would have been good, but it's going to be even more top shelf in November. We are all excited in our house."
Krysta plans to study forensics or cryptography in college.
