For recent Port Charlotte High School graduate Roger Gonzalez, getting a diploma in-hand did not come without trials and tribulations.
In 2003, his mom, Madelyn, passed away suddenly in her sleep, just a few weeks after she turned 40, leaving her family reeling.
He was only 12 years old.
His dad, also named Roger Gonzalez, knew there was no way he and his sister would be able to finish their respective school years, so he allowed them to grieve at home.
“It was trying, but I just kept on top of it," the elder Gonzalez said, "I put my life on hold to deal with it for them to make sure they were OK."
The family spent close to a year in Miami with the teen's grandparents.
That same year, his grandmother suffered a brain hemorrhage, and almost died.
The teen became depressed, and had fleeting thoughts of ending his life.
His dad took him to various counseling centers, to try to help him grieve, and in hopes of finding someone he could connect with.
“One day it dawned on him how his mother had always been adamant on him going to school," his dad said.
He came to the conclusion all on his own that he would re-commit himself to his education for his mom.
"It was a total transformation, it was a 180-degree change," the father added.
Gonzalez said school was always happiness, a way out for him.
"I kept focusing on going in with a positive mindset," he said.
As the graduate walked off the stage at the Lee Civic Center on Wednesday, diploma in hand, his dad was fighting back tears and beaming, as he moved through the audience, taking photo after photo.
When they met up, he gave his dad a high-five, before taking his seat among 400-plus Pirates.
Also in the audience were grandparents Roger and Ana Gonzalez, whom he refers to as his second parents.
"My one request for graduation was that my grandparents be there," Gonzalez said. "It truly was the only thing I was looking forward to ... It meant the world to me.”
Roger and Ana Gonzalez, originally from Cuba, drove from Miami to see the first one in their family graduate high school.
Despite the language barrier, knowing very little English, they couldn't hide their excitement. Gonzalez is their youngest of seven grandchildren.
“They were just besides themselves. Nothing was going to keep them away from it. This was not something that they would have missed," Gonzalez's dad said.
“It was so overwhelming, I was fighting back the tears pretty much the whole night," he said. “It was a dream come true, a reality that for a little while I didn’t see happening.”
Gonzalez's dad said he spent the whole night trying to be present and take everything in.
“It was trying for a lot of times, but it makes me that much more proud of him, that he’s accomplished all that even with all the demons he was dealing with," his dad said.
In the fall, Gonzalez will attend Valdosta State University, where he will study criminal justice. Afterward, he plans to attend law school to become a defense attorney.
For now, he's looking forward to starting the next chapter.
“I'm ready for college, because it’s different: it’s my chapter, my life, be somewhere I want to be where I call home," Gonzalez said.
