It all started out with parents bragging about their graduating seniors. They shared photos on Facebook and placed posters in their yards congratulating the class of 2020.
But what about the seniors whose parents have lost their jobs and can't afford a graduation gift?
That thought crossed the mind of Emily Lewis, deputy county administrator, who started the "Adopt a senior" Facebook page.
Lucinda Rempala, senior guidance counselor at Charlotte High School, brought it to the attention of Charlotte County School Board member Kim Amontree and a new idea formed.
They teamed up with Renee Rebhan, homeless youth liaison social worker, who organized "Adopt a homeless, needy or foster project."
"I decided to pay it forward by giving a gift to a student I was mentoring and the idea just grew from there," Amontree said.
Rebhan organized a team of social workers who picked up and delivered gifts to more than 50 homeless students and 44 students who are currently staying in foster homes.
"We worked with the teachers and they told us which students needed the most help," Rebhan said.
More than $13,000 in donations were collected from people in the community and the team assembled gift bags that were of equal value for the graduates.
"The response was unbelievable," Amontree said.
They began distributing the gifts last week and delivered the last bunch on Friday.
"Steve and Deb Viera made a very generous gift and Punta Gorda Kiwanis adopted the senior class at The Academy," Amontree said. "The Homeless Students Gap Fund donated a gift card for every homeless senior. I was just the middle man who collected the gifts to distribute."
