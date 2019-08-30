By BRIANNA KWASNIK
Staff Writer
High school juniors can apply for the Junior Leadership Charlotte program until 4 p.m. Sept. 9.
Junior Leadership, led by the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, aims to give students a deeper look at the community in which they live. The program hopes that by showing students local businesses and organizations, and enriching their knowledge of the area, students will be more likely to return to the community following post-secondary education.
Applications for the program are available in all high school guidance offices, or online at charlottecountychamber.org. There are nine questions for students to answer on the application. The selection process is competitive, so the Chamber encourages all students to answer the questions in a thoughtful manner.
All applications are due in the Chamber’s Port Charlotte office, 2702 Tamiami Trail, by 4 p.m. Sept. 9.
For more information about the program, contact Julie Mathis at 941-627-2222.
• • •
Papa G’s, the student-run restaurant located on the Charlotte Technical College’s campus, is open again for lunch to the public.
The restaurant is run by the college’s culinary arts program and open from Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.
The menu changes daily, and includes a choice of three entrees, assorted vegetables and starches, salad bar, and pastry items.
All food is made by scratch by the students every day.
Papa G’s is located in the H building on campus, 18150 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte.
For more information, visit charlottetechcollege.net.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
