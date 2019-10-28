Charlotte Technical College
PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE — More than 40 employers will be looking to fill positions Wednesday at the job fair held at Charlotte Technical College.

The job fair is free and open to the public. 

Guests are asked to bring ID. 

According to a press release, some of the positions employers will be looking to fill include: managers, healthcare workers, bakers, clerks, carpenters, cooks, hairdressers, mechanics, paramedics, law enforcement personnel, and more. 

Part-time, full-time work, and seasonal work will be available. 

The event is from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the school's campus, 18150 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte.

For more information call 941-255-7500 or visit www.charlottetechcollege.net.

Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments