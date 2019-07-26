By BRIANNA KWASNIK
Save money on back-to-school supplies at these events:
PUNTA GORDA
Families can receive free school supplies in front of the Charlotte High School gymnasium, 1250 Cooper St., from 1-3 p.m. today. Items include pens, pencils, colored pencils, crayons, glue sticks, highlighters and more. Supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The back-to-school event is held by Make It Count Sports, a nonprofit organization that organizes youth sports in the community, including girls and boys basketball, flag football, and track and field.
At the event, Make It Count Sports will also be doing sign-ups for The Tiny Tarpons youth basketball league for boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. The cost is $60 per player, $50 for a siblings discount. For more information, visit makeitcountsports.com
PORT CHARLOTTE
The Port Charlotte Town Center mall is holding a “Stuff the Bus” campaign to collect school supplies donations for the students of Charlotte County until Aug. 4. Guests can donate anything from backpacks to pencils.
You can find the school bus located at the mall entrance between JCPenney’s and Dillard’s, 1441 Tamiami Trail.
NORTH PORT
The Back to School Resource Fair will take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 3 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd, North Port.
This expo-like event will feature exhibitors with resources for families, according to a news release.
For more information, contact the Family Service Center at 941-429-3700.
TAX-FREE SHOPPING
Florida’s tax-free weekend for school supplies starts Friday, Aug. 2, and will span until Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Tax-free items during this period include desktops, laptops, e-readers, tablets under $1,000, traditional school supplies priced under $15, clothing items under $60, and youth-sized bike helmets.
In other education news...
• United Way of Charlotte County needs your help welcoming the new teachers to the district.
This year, there is estimated to be more than 100 teachers starting with the school district.
The United Way is collecting donations to provide those new teachers with gift cards and reams of paper at their new teacher breakfast hosted by the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 2.
Deadline for donations is 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Reams of copy paper or gift cards can be dropped off at the UWCC office, 17831 Murdock Circle A, Port Charlotte. Donations can be made by texting “Teachers19” to 41444, or online.
• Charlotte State Bank & Trust locations throughout the county collected 307 pairs of shoes for the Shoes for Kids Project, sponsored by the Sunrise Kiwanis. These shoes will be given to children in need.
The bank accepted shoes and monetary donations. The bank also raised money through its “Casual for a Cause” initiative, in which employees make donations in exchange for being allowed to wear jeans and sneakers to work on specified Fridays.
The Shoes for Kids program has been expanded throughout the year, in order to ensure all kids in the county who are in need receive properly fitted shoes.
To donate, visit the Shoes for Kids website at shoesforkidsproject.org or contact chairperson for Shoes for Kids Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
