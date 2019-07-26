Staff members display new sneakers collected at the Murdock office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust for the Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program. From left: Receptionist Ashley Bruce, Personal Banker Gina Letterio, Teller Specialist Nikole Kantzios, Personal Banker Martha Litson, Teller Specialist Cynthia Mangallanes, Branch Manager Kim Maddy and Head Teller Tawnia Mauser.