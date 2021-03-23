When Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center volunteers couldn't personally show kids the importance of environmental conservation during the pandemic, that didn't stop them from teaching.
The nonprofit organization has hosted in-person field trips and lectures at Bay Shore park in Port Charlotte and Cedar Point park in Englewood for Charlotte County Public School students for more than 20 years. In the past year, however, they've had to work with unexpected changes.
CHEC developed a virtual program for their students to continue to educate and transform their understanding of conservation efforts.
With the help of hardworking volunteers, CHEC has been boxing and shipping material for hands-on activities to students in local schools to make up for lost field trips.
The Daily Sun spoke with Programs Coordinator Shelby Festa to hear about her experience on advancing with innovative learning.
How did this alternative concept come together? What kinds of things are students learning with these activities?
Since the beginning of the pandemic, our team of volunteers and staff have been brainstorming ways to provide educational programs for teachers and students while keeping everyone safe. We bounced several ideas back and forth including filming videos of our nature preserves, meeting live with classrooms, or possibly meeting at an outdoor area near each school to host educational activities. However, after learning about how restricted activities would be for students last fall, we began to lose hope.
Upon the onboarding of our new CEO Michael Bednar in October, he expressed the need for us to develop a dynamic program with a mixture of the ideas that we originally brainstormed. Michael was confident that we would be able to host a program and encouraged us to create our first-ever Virtual Field Trip Program. We are hosting two virtual field trips — one for second-grade students as an alternative to their seagrass wading field trips, and one for fourth-grade students as an alternative to their usual hike and boat trips.
Through the activities provided and live online meetings with CHEC educators, students can learn about the Peace River Watershed, the natural environments and the plants and animals living within them, as well as human impacts on the environment and conservation practices. The fourth-grade students can create their own "watershed" and observe what happens to pollutants as they are washed away by rain. The fourth-grade students also build kits that show them how water is purified, enjoy videos created by CHEC to learn about land and water ecosystems and complete booklet activities. The second-grade classes learn about natural resources and the life that depends on them. The second-graders will investigate different soil types, learn the process of the water cycle, study various habitats, and will learn the life cycles of plants and animals.
How are these boxes of materials getting to the schools and what kinds of materials are provided?
A staff member and volunteers travel together to pick up the vehicle, load it with materials at Alligator Creek Preserve, then make their way to the school. The custodians at each school have been a huge help with unloading the materials and delivering them. For second-grade students, some of the materials included are soil samples and investigation tools, items to create water cycle wristbands, animal craft materials, and more. The fourth-grade students are receiving materials to create their own "watershed" and observe what happens to pollutants as they are washed away by rain, as well as individual water purification kits. All students receive clay that they can use to create animals based on adaptations they learn about in the program, as well as "pollution jars" to try and remove common pollutants like plastic and oil from water samples.
How have your volunteers and staff worked to make this possible?
These programs would not be possible without the help of our volunteers who help plan, pack, clean, restock, and deliver materials each week. Each member of our CHEC team plays an important role in these programs — whether they are educating students, cleaning and packing materials, tracking purchases, or just keeping everyone motivated and engaged. These educational programs would also not be possible without support from our sponsors including the Marine Advisory Council, Southwest Florida Water Management District, and the Mosaic Company.
Why is it important to continue to impact students' knowledge of the environment through the pandemic?
For many people, the natural environment is the only place where they can disconnect from the challenges of life and find peace in the world. We hope to raise awareness of the increase in disposable items that are making their way into our natural environments which are posing more threats to wildlife and contaminating the health and beauty of our environment. These times have been challenging for everyone and if we can learn to take care of our Earth's resources, then the Earth will continue to take care of us. By teaching these lessons to students, they can help shape a positive present and future for the natural environment.
Did you ever think you would have to come up with an alternative program to teaching these students?
After many years of bringing students out of the classroom and immersing them in an outdoor environment where they could learn, it was a shock to find that we wouldn't be able to deliver our programs as we have traditionally. Before the pandemic, we wouldn't have imagined needing to recreate the programs in the ways that we have for students this school year. It has been a challenging but rewarding process. It just shows us how much the hard work of our selfless volunteers and staff is paying off.
