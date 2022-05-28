The Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association supports local high schools through mentorship and on the job training throughout the year.

This year, as in the past 15 years, the association celebrated 12 students earning construction scholarships, totaling $21,500.

Scholarships are awarded to students entering the workforce directly from high school, or furthering their education by attending a trade school of majoring in a construction field at a university.

Tools of the Trade Scholarship: Onix Diaz-Rodrigues, PCHS; Logan Clauser, CHS.

Gene Extejt Scholarship: Chase Miller, The Academy, attending Charlotte Technical College for HVAC certification; Kent Blanding, LBHS, attending Florida Gulf Coast University for construction management major; Jacob Ringer, The Academy, attending CTC for construction certification; Garrett Leath, DCHS, attending University of Florida for construction management major; Roland Lytle, construction major at Kent State University; Ethan Morton, electrical engineering major at University of South Florida.


WOMEN IN BUILDING

In October 2020, the CDBIA started a local chapter of the Charlotte DeSoto Building Association Professional Women in Building.

In May 2021, the CDBIA PWB awarded its first scholarships. To offer more scholarships this year, the CDBIA PWB held its first event “Builder Triathlon,” raising more than $7,000 for scholarships for women wanting to work in the building industry

This year’s recipients of the PWB Scholarships: Jazlyn Embury, law program at University of Florida, who plans to be a construction attorney; Laticia Nina, business major at University of Florida, who plans to run a construction company in Charlotte County; Sofia Nozdracheva, NPHS, who is attending State College of Florida; and Emma Pritchett, an architecture major at University of South Florida.

For more about the CDBIA, visit www.cdbia.com or www.facebook.com/CDBIA or contact Donna Barrett or donna@cdbia.com at 941-625-0804.

