PUNTA GORDA - A mother of a Port Charlotte Middle School student dropped her case against the Charlotte County School Board.
The suit had claimed staff negligence resulted in her child being assaulted on the bus ramp.
The case was dropped on July 12, as a "notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice," meaning the mother chose to have the case dismissed, but can refile in the future if she chooses. The move came 15 days after the Charlotte County School Board requested a motion to dismiss the case.
"The court has made its decision and we will live with that," Charlotte County Schools District spokesperson Mike Riley said.
According to the lawsuit, the incident occurred on Oct. 4, 2018. Since the child is a minor, 13 years of age, the mother is listed as the plaintiff in the case, and the child is only referred to as K.U.; the mother is not named.
The mother alleged that school faculty were present and failed to keep her child safe on school property.
The suit alleged that the two children involved were "too young to exercise judgment for their own care and protection."
As stated in the lawsuit, as a result of the board's negligence, the child suffered "bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, aggravation of a previously existing condition, expense of hospitalization, medical care and treatment."
The mother was suing for damages that exceed $15,000, according to the suit, filed June 6.
It's not clear why the case was dropped.
The family's lawyer, Stephen Dommerich, could not be reached for comment on Monday.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
