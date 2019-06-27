By BRIANNA KWASNIK
Staff Writer
Ninety-plus-degree heat didn’t stop eager-to-learn sisters from exploring at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens this week.
The sisters, Alina, 8, and Angellica Matias, 6, are attending Peace River Garden’s Nature Detectives camp, where they learn about the environment at the gardens, the plants and animals that live there and the history of the area.
On this particular day, Executive Director Adriana Quiñones showed them how to use a net to collect living samples from the ponds on premises.
If you move the net in a figure eight motion, she explained to the girls, it confuses the fish as to which direction you’re going, and you’ll be more likely to catch one.
The girls transferred their catches into a bucket of water, where they could get a closer look through a magnifying glass.
“I got a big one,” Alina yelled, “Do you see how big it is? It’s a tadpole!”
Alina also caught a backswimmer, a bug known for swimming on its back.
“Its legs are like little paddles,” said Quiñones.
She also caught water beetles, which float on top of the water.
“We found a lot of cool stuff today!” Alina said.
Before releasing their catches back into the water, the girls spotted a bird looking for something to eat at the waters edge.
“Do you know what kind of bird that is?” Quiñones asked.
A seagull? A pelican?
A green heron, she told them.
They watched as the bird fed, then flew away.
“Remember how the bird snuck up on the fish?” Angellica asked. “Try that!” she said, holding out her net.
This year was the first Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens offered camps. It was made possible by a grant from the Charlotte Community Foundation. The camp ends today.
The Matias sisters had the nature camp all to themselves this week. Earlier sessions were centered around the arts and had more kids sign up. The cost was $50 a week.
Quiñones said given it was the first year, they didn’t know what to expect.
“We’re a little bit out of Punta Gorda, about three miles, we keep having to remind people we’re here,” said Quiñones, adding that they hope to expand the camps next year.
So what’s it like attending summer camp with your sister?
“It’s coo-coo,” Alina said.
“I love it,” said Angellica.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.