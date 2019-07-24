Do you have an hour per week to spare to help a Charlotte County kid grow more confident in their ability to read?
Charlotte County Public Schools and Big Brothers Big Sisters have partnered to expand the Big Reading Buddies program, which pairs someone in the community with an elementary school student to help them with their reading.
In order to serve all interested students, the program needs more volunteers. Volunteers get matched with an elementary school student and go into the classrooms once a week to read with their buddy.
According to the program description, the purpose of the mentorship is to develop a friendship and increase the child's reading comprehension.
The program has expanded from Peace River Elementary School to all 10 elementary schools in the county. So far this year, 45 kids from the three year-round schools are registered in the program, with 30 of them matched. This is not accounting for the students from other elementary schools who return Aug. 12.
"Big Reading Buddies create long-lasting relationships that will increase students' self-esteem, listening skills and imagination," a press release about the program read.
School Board member Kim Amontree is going into her second year as a Big Reading Buddy.
"My one hour per week reading with a second grader became the best hour of the week," she said. "There is nothing that compares to seeing a child experience the joy of reading for the first time."
Amontree said the program meets the kids where they are, meaning their reading level and confidence in reading aloud will dictate whether you read to your buddy or they read to you.
Ideally, Amontree would like to see 15 volunteers for every elementary school in the county, which would equate to 150 pairings. This, she believes would contribute greatly to improved scores on the Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) exams.
A trained facilitator at Big Brothers Big Sisters along with its executive director Melissa Nelson train all Big Reading Buddies before they enter the classroom. Big Brothers Big Sisters holds one orientation and informational session per month for interested participants.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.