By BRIANNA KWASNIK
Staff Writer
The Punta Gorda Isles Car Club awarded nearly $3,000 to the Charlotte Technical College Automotive Service Technician Program.
The Car Club presented the funds as part of its Fred Counter Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The fund is in honor of the late Fred Counter, who formed the club with Bill Leach, Jeff Barlow, and the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association to establish a club for car enthusiasts. As part of its mission, the club donates to charities within the community each year.
Each semester CTC and a committee from the Car Club review qualified applicants and award scholarship funds.
The organization is seeking matching funds from interested members and businesses to support the continuation of the scholarship fund.
For more information, contact Marlenejones22@gmail.com.
•••
Port Charlotte High School Band is having fundraisers across Port Charlotte to raise money for the band to go to New York.
When you eat at Beef O’ Brady’s, 1825 Tamiami Trail, in Port Charlotte, you can ask your waiter to round up your check to the nearest dollar, and the additional funds will go to the band. You can round up for the entire month of July.
When you eat at Perkin’s, 1700 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, they will donate 10% of your total bill to benefit the band. To donate the funds, you must have the coupon prideofpc.com/images/perkinsdineto donate.png.
From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, the Port Charlotte High School band will be holding a fundraiser event at Pelican’s Snowballs, 4045 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
On Tuesday July 16, the band is having a wine glass paint night at Bisque It Studio, 1931 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. The cost is $35 to paint a set of two wine glasses. Registration can be done at bisqueitstudio.com/calendar.
On Saturday, July 20, the band students will be serving meals at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 1811 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. Tickets are $15 each.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.