A Peace River Elementary School student was struck while riding her bicycle on the way to school Wednesday morning.

The student sustained minor injuries to her leg after a vehicle pulling across the sidewalk struck her, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. 

According to Public Information Officer Katie Heck, the crash occurred before school on Beaver Lane in a school zone. The driver stayed at the scene while deputies tended to the injured student. The driver was issued a traffic citation for a moving violation, according to WINK News.

