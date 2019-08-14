A Peace River Elementary School student was struck while riding her bicycle on the way to school Wednesday morning.
The student sustained minor injuries to her leg after a vehicle pulling across the sidewalk struck her, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
According to Public Information Officer Katie Heck, the crash occurred before school on Beaver Lane in a school zone. The driver stayed at the scene while deputies tended to the injured student. The driver was issued a traffic citation for a moving violation, according to WINK News.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
