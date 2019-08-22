PORT CHARLOTTE — Deputies have located the man in his late 50s who offered a 12-year-old student a ride home from her bus stop Monday in South Gulf Cove.
Deputies identified the suspect Thursday as 55-year-old Russell Dutoit of the 1500 block of Acorn Circle in Port Charlotte.
The suspect told deputies that "he was offering assistance to the child due to her carrying a large amount of items."
Dutoit was checked for a criminal history by deputies and was confirmed to have no felony convictions or arrests for crimes involving a child, said CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck.
According to Heck, deputies received a tip about a vehicle/male at Dutoit's address that matched the description deputies posted to their Facebook page after Monday's incident.
Earlier this week, CCSO put out the alert for a "suspicious vehicle/person" driving a white van in the area of San Domingo Boulevard and Calumet Boulevard.
Dutoit was arrested on an unrelated warrant during the investigation and booked into the Charlotte County jail on Tuesday.
The warrant was related to Dutoit allegedly receiving a package containing over two pounds of marijuana in April.
The post office on Kings Highway contacted the sheriff's office after noting there was an "overwhelming" smell of marijuana coming from the package.
Dutoit was charged with felony criminal attempt to solicit or conspire.
He was released Wednesday after posting $5,000 bond.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
