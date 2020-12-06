Staff at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce have provided yearly Christmas assistance for students at Charlotte Harbor School for several years, and this year there is an even greater need.
Walmart gift cards are sought to purchase toys for the students at the school. The cards will also be used to buy Christmas dinners for families in need.
"For the last three years, the board of the Punta Gorda Chamber has supported the special holiday fund for Charlotte Harbor School," said John Wright, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce President. "In past years, pre-COVID, members of the Board have attended the arrival of Santa at the school, but this year, things have to be different. After all, it is 2020. The Punta Gorda Chamber is asking its board, members and the community to collect Walmart gift cards, as requested by the school, and these will be used to buy both gifts and food for families most in need. We love to continue to support this worthy cause each year."
If you'd like to help, you can drop off paid gift cards at the chamber office located at 252 W. Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda by Thursday, Dec. 10.
Charlotte County School Board District 2 member Kim Amontree will collect the donated cards the next day so purchases can be made before Santa arrives at the school.
For more information, visit www.puntagordachamber.com.
