Each year, the Charlotte Community Foundation eases the tuition debt of local students by awarding scholarships, but this year’s amount was a record breaker.
The CCF awarded 42 locals with $137,200 total in Higher Education Scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year.
This year’s contribution to the community adds to the $600,000 total awarded to-date.
“It’s very exciting for the foundation and board to offer a record-setting amount, especially after coming off of last year,” said CCF Director of Community Engagement Justin Brand. “This is an exciting time to get back to what we traditionally do.”
This year’s scholarship cycle also brought the highest number of graduate and doctorate-level applicants.
Dr. Robert Peterson, CCF 2021 Scholarship Chair, stated the impact the scholarships awarded will have in a recent press release.
“These scholarships will be very helpful in providing financial assistance to the recipients as they begin or continue their educations to become nurses, doctors, EMT’s and Paramedics, dentists and dental workers, engineers, teachers and business leaders.”
The scholarships have been awarded to students in all fields of interests and chapters in life.
CCF CEO Ashley Maher hopes the funds will relieve some student debt within the community.
“These scholarships can often alleviate the financial stressors facing students who might otherwise not be in a position to seek higher education, especially in tumultuous times such as these,” said Maher.
For more information, visit charlottecf.org.
