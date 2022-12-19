featured Charlotte County Public Schools taps nonprofit for super search District will pay $30K to find new school chief By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer Dec 19, 2022 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Andrea Messina Chris Porter Cara Reynolds Photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORT CHARLOTTE — In its quest to hire a new superintendent, Charlotte County Public Schools will get help from a nonprofit organization in Tallahassee.During a special meeting Monday, the School Board unanimously approved a professional services agreement with the Florida School Boards Association to help find a new superintendent.The agreement includes a fixed fee of $30,000. Chair Cara Reynolds moved to approve the agreement at Monday’s meeting. Vice chair Wendy Atkinson seconded the motion.The School Board heard a presentation from Florida School Boards Association Executive Director Andrea Messina during its workshop Wednesday.“After Ms. Messina came in and showed us all the working parts in the process, I welcome this partnership with FSBA,” Atkinson said.Board member John LeClair agreed.“I’d also like to mention that after reading the very positive comments about their professionalism and expertise, I think this is the right partnership,” LeClair said.The FSBA will lead the district’s search to replace Steve Dionisio, who announced his retirement in November after eight years in charge of Charlotte County schools.Messina previously worked and lived in Charlotte County for years, teaching at three area high schools and serving on its School Board for 12 years. She moved to Tallahassee in 2015 to lead the FSBA.Messina gave a reason to consider using FSBA at last week’s workshop.“You’re going to be competing with other districts,’’ she told board members.Sarasota, Manatee and Collier counties “are all looking for superintendents at the same time,” Messina said at the workshop.At the workshop, Messina said the vetting and hiring process for a superintendent can be “tedious” and many school boards rely on outside help.“When it comes down to the final candidates, background checks and in-person interviews with the candidates would be among the final steps.”Dionisio pledged to stay on until a superintendent is found. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now DeSantis seeks grand jury probe into COVID-19 shots 'It was like a bomb went off' Heavy storms strike region Florida Senate passes property insurance overhaul Tornado watch issued for region Florida Legislature passes insurance overhaul bill
