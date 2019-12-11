The Airframe and Power Plant Program offered through Charlotte Technical College will most likely be ready for take off beginning January of 2021.
The Charlotte County School district received a $1.7 million grant from the state and Department of Economic Opportunity for the program, which will involve breaking down planes and assembling them.
However, there are still several hoops they have to jump through, before they can officially start marketing the program to potential students.
Here's what we know so far.
The lease: The terms of the lease for a building and monthly lease for a hangar rental to store equipment at the Punta Gorda Airport was approved by the school board at their meeting Dec. 10. Next, the Charlotte County Airport Authority will vote to approve the leases at their Dec. 19 meeting. This meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at 7375 Utilities Road, Building 313 in Punta Gorda.
What are the next steps? After the lease is approved by both parties, the district can move forward with obtaining approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). To help the district navigate the application process, the district hired program manager Stephen Nowell. The process can take up to 18 months.
When may classes begin? Although the district cannot begin officially marketing the program until they get FAA approval, Deelynn Bennett, executive director of Charlotte Technical College said they are aiming for the first adult class to begin January 2021.
What are they paying for the space? Rent for the commercial building will be $600 per year from Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2024. After this period, rent per year will be $31,775 annually until June 30, 2030.
Steve Dionisio, superintendent of Charlotte County Schools said the discount on rent involves the airport being a good community partner, knowing it will take at least two years before students can be in the program.
Under the lease, the district will have a 6,000 square foot building area and a 3,300 square foot space for parking lot construction and use.
In addition to the commercial building, the district will have to rent a hangar to store the equipment until they're ready to move into the new lease. The rent for that space will be $100 per month. The hangar rental will be on a month-to-month basis, though the airport or the district must give 30 days notice prior to non-renewal.
How long is the contract for? The lease will begin Jan. 1, 2020 and extend until June 30, 2030. There is possibility for extension after the agreement is up.
What are the benefits of this program? "If we're going to feed programs to the technical college, I want it to feed this community," Dionisio said. He also pointed out that three large entities: the Charlotte County School Board, the Charlotte County Airport Authority and Charlotte County government worked together to make the program possible.
"It's something our community should be proud of," he said.
He said the program will provide opportunities for people who live here and want to stay here to have jobs.
"It's another way to keep highly trained people," he said, adding that the program is also something younger families would want to come be a part of.
"We want to make sure it's successful long-term. So many people have invested in it," he said.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
