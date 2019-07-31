The Charlotte County School Board approved a $318 million tentative budget for the upcoming school year Tuesday night.
The budget is approximately $24.2 million more than last year's.
Where are we spending the most money? 79.8% of the budget will be spent on salaries and benefits for employees, and 11.9% will be spent on "purchase services," such as school resource officers and the district's three charter schools.
How much can you expect to pay in taxes? The tentative millage rate for the upcoming year is 7.14. One mill is equivalent to $1 for every $1,000 of taxable value. This means a homeowner with a property valued at $100,000 can expect to pay $714, an increase of $79.20, as long as the property value is the same. According to district Chief Financial Officer Greg Griner, the increase from last year's millage of 6.348 is approximately .792 mills, and "entirely due to the passage of the referendum."
How does this millage rate compare to previous years? The highest millage rate was 7.58 in 2013-14. School Board member Kim Amontree said, "In 2011, it [the millage rate] was 7.34, [the district] is the only taxing authority in Charlotte County that has lowered," she said at Tuesday's public hearing on the budget. "I'm happy to see this budget compared to the previous three years. I'm glad to see our budget reflects what our priorities are."
How much money will the district get from the referendum? The district estimates it will bring in $18.8 million a year as a result of the referendum. The referendum added 1 mill to the tax rate, so taxpayers will pay an additional $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value of their property.
What will they spend referendum dollars on? The largest portion of the money will be spent on competitive salaries and benefits, equating to $12.5 million. Over $3 million will be spent on quality initiatives throughout the district, including money for art and music programs, athletics, paraprofessionals, security, workforce, ESE liaisons and behavioral specialists, social workers and psychologists and professional development. The district will pay over $1 million to charter schools, and will leave nearly $2.2 million in reserves.
Opposition: Punta Gorda resident Gerald Riseley spoke to the board and stated multiple reasons against raising tax levies. One, he said new home construction increased in the county, assuming that would help to offset costs. Second, he suggested the district should sell properties that aren't in use. Riseley said Sunseeker Resort estimated that once they're up and running, $29 million would be going to the schools over 10 years. He closed his statement saying that many states do not require homeowners over the age of 65 to pay school tax.
How can I voice my concerns? The district will officially adopt the millage rates and school budget at a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the school district office on Education Way in Murdock.
