PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County school district has a "laser focus" on becoming an A district again.
To get back to an A, the school district pinpointed five places to focus on within its strategic plan into 2023.
The district revised its plan in 2016 to align the overall plan with each of the individual School Improvement Plans.
Each school's plan offers an overview of student scores on the various Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) exams, the percentage in which student achievement has improved and learning gains made in the lower 25th percentile of students.
"The District Strategic Plan has a new feel to it but still is grounded in what is so important to our school district, student achievement," said superintendent Steve Dionisio.
The Department of Education grades each individual school, then awards an overall grade for the district as a whole.
Currently, Charlotte County is a B district, a grade it has maintained since 2015. The district received an A in 2011 and 2010. In 2014 and 2013, the district got a C, and in 2012 it got a B.
In order to receive an A, the district has to earn at least 62% of total points from the 11 components considered, such as gains in English language arts and mathematics. In 2019, the district received 60% of total possible points.
Ashley Monier with the Division of Learning, presented the district strategic plan to the School Board Tuesday morning during the board's workshop.
She said the School Improvement Plans are created by compiling input from school leaders. The district takes the resounding themes from all school improvement plans to form the pillars for the District Strategic Plan.
"I continue to be extremely pleased with our laser focus on all aspects of student learning," Dionisio said.
The district's five focus areas over five years are:
• Ensure high levels of learning in literacy: They hope to do that through reading intervention planning, monitoring student performance, guide instruction and intervene when necessary and by relying on family and community partners to engage and support student literacy.
• Ensure high levels of learning for all students in math: To do so, they plan to use intervention planning, coach teachers to implement effective math instruction, encourage family and community partners to support and engage in math application.
• Increase and strengthen college and career pathways for all students: To do so, they will encourage teachers to obtain certifications to allow them to broaden course offerings to expand college and career readiness opportunities for students, guide students toward college and career readiness education or training by providing opportunities to explore career options and give feedback early and often.
• Strengthen collaborative processes to ensure learning needs of all students are met: The goals are to review each school to minimize the number of students exhibiting one or two more Early Warning System indicators (attendance below 90%, one or more suspensions, courses failed in English language arts or math, or level 1 on statewide assessment), and expand the number and variety of professional learning opportunities for instructional coaching, leadership, and support staff.
• Improve achievement of all student subgroups within graded components: The goals are increasing the overall achievement for students with disabilities and ensure all third-grade students are reading at or above grade level. To do so, they will provide opportunities for teachers to engage in professional development for the increased achievement of all students, and track and share student data to provide interventions.
The full district strategic plan can be accessed online at yourcharlotteschools.net. The individual School Improvement Plans can be accessed online at Floridacims.org.
