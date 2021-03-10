The Charlotte County School Board extended Superintendent Steve Dionisio's contract after giving his work glowing reviews.
The board concluded the 2020 Superintendent Evaluation with a score of 9.31 out of a possible 10 points, giving Dionisio a "Highly Effective" rating at a meeting on Tuesday evening.
"That's practically perfect," said board member Kim Amontree. "It doesn't get much better than that."
Dionisio was left room to improve in his instructional leadership skills, but only by less than a point.
Board member Bob Segur commented on his rating.
"To get those kinds of scores under these conditions is nothing short of phenomenal," said Segur. "I'm serious, we are fortunate to have you leading our district."
Dionisio thanked the board for their evaluation.
"I believe this year's evaluation reflects the community, from the teaching and support staff to the parents who became teachers. Our community stepped up," he said.
The board approved the extension of Dionisio's contract for another year, which will carry him through June 2024.
Dionisio's base salary remains at $164,500 without an additional raise.
Other School Board news
The board also approved revisions to sexual harassment policies at the meeting. These changes clarified the process of investigating anonymous reports, after the policies were reviewed by School Board attorney Michael McKinley last month.
"These revisions use the best language possible to provide everyone with the protection they need," said Segur.
The board also approved the donation of two aircraft engines from S&G Warbirds, each with an estimated value of $12,500, to Charlotte Technical Center's Aviation Airframe Mechanics program.
Charlotte Local Education Foundation board member Maura Matzko reported within the 2019-2020 fiscal year audit that the organization successfully granted more than $100,000 in scholarship funds to CTC students.
The board closed the meeting with a nod to spring break next week.
"If there has ever been a year where an organization deserves a long break, this is it," said Dionisio, addressing the school system staff. "Make sure you take the time, you have earned it."
