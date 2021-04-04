Charlotte County Public Schools received the Cambridge International District of the Year Award of 2020-21 in the small district division for improving and sustaining curriculum in the classrooms.
Regional Director of North America's Cambridge Assessment International Education, Mark Cavone, notified the Charlotte County Public Schools superintendent and assistant superintendent Thursday.
CCPS ranked the highest in increasing access to the rigor of the Cambridge curriculum, sustaining or improving student performance based on the 2019-20 exam results and committing to equity in education for all students.
"This is an awesome accomplishment by our schools. I am so proud of all of the students and staff on how hard they have worked and continue to push themselves during this difficult time. Just amazing," said Steve Dionisio, Superintendent of CCPS. "The partnership Charlotte County Schools has with Cambridge is outstanding and one I hope will continue for many years to come. Congratulations to all involved."
Charlotte Preparatory
The students of Charlotte Preparatory School made waves at the Thomas Alva Edison Regional Science Fair. Led by their teacher, Russ Hendricks, nine students -- Roxy Getter, Helena Gerow, Hailey Schortz, Jaxson Moenning, Jayden Montalement, Jared Bagan, Max Cronin, Logan Stchur and Jesse Pomerantz -- participated in the Thomas Alva Edison Regional Science Fair.
Earning regional were:
• Hailey Schortz, "Will Moringa purify water?" Received the US Navy/Marine Corps Award and a Florida Native Butterfly Gift Certificate
• Roxy Getter, "Which plant grows the fastest with fertilizer?" Received Honorable Mention and a Florida Native Butterfly Gift Certificate
• Jared Bagan, "Acid in our Ocean" received Chemistry Division Honorable Mention
• Max Cronin, "Is bargain brand sunscreen bad?" Received the Southwest Florida Scientists Society Award and $50 dollars and Chemistry Division Honorable Mention
• Jayden Montalement, "Which gender has better memory?" Received Biomedical and Health Sciences Division Honorable Mention
• Logan Stchur, "Which phone case blocks the most RF radiation?" Received a second place Engineering Division trophy. He received an invitation to Broadcom Masters National Science Fair
• Jaxson Moenning, "Wearing a swim cap is a drag … or not?' Received a first-place trophy in Biomedical and Health Sciences Division. He is a Florida State Science Fair Nominee with an Invitation to Broadcom Masters National Science Fair. In the state, he was a Grand Award Winner-Florida State Science Fair Finalist and won a Sony wireless headphone and a $2,500 scholarship to Florida Gulf Coast University.
CHS Mock Trial
Charlotte High's mock trial team competed virtually at the 22nd annual Twentieth Judicial Court High School Mock Trial Competition on March 26 and 27, and took home the gold once again.
Mock Trial team is Anna Briscoe, Emma Buck, Emma Giordano, Olivia Harper, Enzo Laurenti, Samantha Mahler, Carlye Mahler, Roxana Manta, Tristan Obando, Hannah Richardson, Michael Roy and Danyel Yurkovitch, led by attorney coaches Steve Leskovich and Stephanie Powers and faculty coach David Riley.
CHS and Fort Myers High competed in the finals to determine which team would represent the Twentieth Judicial Court at the State Mock Trial Competition.
This will be the sixth time CHS will make an appearance at the State Mock Trial Competition.
In addition, CHS earned three individual scholarships among competitors:
• Best Attorney-Prosecution (tie), Emma Giordano, $500
• Best Opening Statement, Olivia Harper, $400
• Best Closing Statement, Emma Giordano, $400
