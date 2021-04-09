The Charlotte County school district has decided to discontinue the Innovative E-Learning program in the fall.
Charlotte County school district spokesperson Mike Riley stated the shift may not affect too many students in the upcoming school year.
“That program was something we put together specifically for the pandemic,” he said. “We may see some students continue to learn from home, but my guess is the majority will return to brick-and-mortar.”
But, Riley mentioned parents who are concerned can still enroll their children in Charlotte Virtual School.
“For some kids, it’s better to be right in front of a teacher. We want students to return to school as long as it’s safe,” said Riley.
The decision to discontinue the program came a day after Lee County announced the removal of its online learning platform used during the pandemic, Lee Home Connect.
Sarasota County Schools has yet to make a decision on the perpetuity of its online program.
“At this time, no definitive decisions have been made as to whether concurrent teaching and remote learning will continue into next school year,” said Kelsey Whealy, Sarasota County Schools Media Relations Specialist. “It is still too early to determine plans in light of the ever-changing COVID pandemic.”
No decision has been made for DeSoto County schools.
