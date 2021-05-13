The Charlotte County Public Schools' current dress code is laden with bias, a local high school student told elected officials Tuesday.
McKenna Lipkin, a junior at Lemon Bay High School, expressed her concerns at the Charlotte County School Board meeting on Tuesday evening in regards to their recent discussion over the dress code's subjectivity.
During a School Board workshop in April, board member Kim Amontree brought attention to the district's dress code policy, claiming it was outdated and represented a bias against women.
McKenna presented a research project she conducted last fall, entitled "The Veiled Sexism in the Charlotte County Public Schools Dress Code," for her AP research course.
"I was adamant about wanting to choose an issue that directly impacted myself as well as my peers," she said.
McKenna was well aware of the controversy the dress code created among her peers at her school.
"The discussions I was having with my peers as well as incidents of my own led me to further question both the purpose and biases of the current dress code."
From her own experience, McKenna stated she was familiar with the obstruction to the education of her and her classmates.
"Those discussions informed me that several female-identifying students in scholarly courses were being removed from class and missing the entire period due to dress code infractions," she said.
With the development of her project, McKenna then created an anonymous survey accessible by students and teachers across the county. The student survey addressed gender identity, academic schedules, future plans of students and their experience with the current dress code.
Surveyees also provided personal anecdotes, of which McKenna said she was able to hold nine interviews to gain a better understanding of its proposed subjectivity.
McKenna received 209 student responses, 86 percent from female-identifying students.
"I noted how passionate and personal this topic is for so many students, explicitly among female students," she said.
Two weeks ago, McKenna said she was made aware of the dress code discussion at the recent school board workshop, and reached out to Amontree, who previously proposed a switch to a gender-neutral dress code.
McKenna expressed her support for the proposed change.
When comparing her survey results, McKenna found that, of the female-identifying students, 56.3 percent had missed an academic class due to dress code infractions and 56.2 percent feel as if the dress code impacts their personal ability to obtain a sufficient education.
Of the 28 male-identifying surveyees McKenna stated she heard from, she claimed only two of them had ever been cited for the dress code, none have missed an academic class for a dress code violation and 12 of them admitted they violated dress code but never got in trouble for it.
At this point, McKenna's time was cut short, until board member Ian Vincent insisted she should have additional time to conclude her point, which she gladly took.
"The most pronounced data from from the teacher responses included that 52 percent of the teachers believe dress code is not an important part of the learning environment and 58 percent claim when students are out of dress code, it created no distraction to the class," said McKenna.
McKenna also noted some of the teachers described the current dress code as arbitrary, inconsistent and outdated.
Amontree complimented McKenna's in-depth research and her guts to present her side of the position. Amontree stated the current time frame does not allow for changes to be made to the Code of Conduct for the coming school year, but encourages change to be enacted for the 2022-23 year.
"After hearing what Miss Lipkin stated, the problem is even greater than what I perceived when I brought those comments to the workshop," said Amontree.
Amontree suggested the Code of Conduct committee takes a look at adopting a gender-neutral dress code.
"I think that'll make it easier for students to abide by, a gender-neutral dress code where there will not be any questions about what is appropriate to wear," said Amontree. "I think it will be better for teachers and administrators to be able to enforce and there won't be the subjective discipline that unfairly targets the female students."
