The COVID-19 vaccine has been made available to Charlotte County students under the age of 18.
Charlotte County Public Schools informed parents and guardians of an opportunity for students ages 16 and 17 to register for the vaccine. The CDC recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for individuals under 18.
The Department of Health will administer voluntary vaccinations for students ages 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to noon April 24 at the Tringali Park Recreation Center, 3460 N. Access Road, in Englewood. The second shot will be administered on May 22 at the same location.
The DOH also requests a legal guardian accompany their student and that the student brings proof of age, with a driver’s license, learner’s permit or birth certificate, and a completed COVID-19 Vaccine Consent Form.
Forms can be found at tinyurl.com/dohform. To register, visit bit.ly/3x0TEFo
At this time, Sarasota County Schools is in contact with the DOH, which is awaiting further instruction from the state on allocation of doses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.