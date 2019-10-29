Charlotte County Public Schools
PORT CHARLOTTE — Parents of Charlotte County Public Schools students can now check report cards for the second quarter. 

Report cards became available Monday for all schools, except for the year-round schools.

Parents of middle school students can log onto the parent portal, Focus, to check grades, focus.yourcharlotteschools.net/focus/.

Some schools may have sent paper report cards home. The decision is made by each school individually, said district spokesperson Mike Riley. 

Elementary students received a paper report card. 

Students who attend year-round schools will receive their report cards on Nov. 4, when they return from intersession.

