PORT CHARLOTTE — Parents of Charlotte County Public Schools students can now check report cards for the second quarter.
Report cards became available Monday for all schools, except for the year-round schools.
Parents of middle school students can log onto the parent portal, Focus, to check grades, focus.yourcharlotteschools.net/focus/.
Some schools may have sent paper report cards home. The decision is made by each school individually, said district spokesperson Mike Riley.
Elementary students received a paper report card.
Students who attend year-round schools will receive their report cards on Nov. 4, when they return from intersession.
