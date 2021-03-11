Five students across all grade levels were recognized last week for their honorable character at the Do The Right Thing of Charlotte County ceremony, held at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
The program, adopted by the Punta Gorda Police Department, continues to instill self-esteem and moral behavior in our future leaders.
The Punta Gorda Police Department recognized each student and reasons for their nominations.
Charlotte High School student Aubrey Gerlt was honored for her honesty after returning a wallet with a large sum of money inside it. The student who lost it was grateful for her integrity after stating they worked hard to earn that sum.
Andriah Washington, a student at Sallie Jones Elementary School, was recognized after she, too, returned money to a student after it fell out of her pocket during class.
Punta Gorda Middle School student Donavan Amato was then recognized after returning a lost purse in a grocery shopping cart to customer service. He, Aubrey and Andriah returned people’s belongings in hopes that they wouldn’t have to walk away with less than they had. Their honest character made their parents proud.
Charlotte Harbor Center student Jonathan Blanchard was recognized for his character growth. His teachers claimed he has come a long way since his first day, and is always the first to aid other students in need, whether they need help carrying something heavy or if he has the chance to open the door for someone.
Jonathan then asked to take the microphone. He addressed the audience in a few short words, followed by a laugh from the crowd.
“I was the chosen one,” Jonathan said.
Alexander Meyer, student of Sallie Jones Elementary School, returned for a third time to receive recognition from the program.
Alexander has been battling brain cancer for the last year, and felt he could spread some joy at the Golisano Children’s Hospital, where he himself has spent much time. Last Christmas, he collected more than 7,000 toys valued at a total of $75,000 and $20,000 in cash donations for the kids there. Alexander was recognized for putting others first despite his own challenges. He was nominated by the Punta Gorda Police Department’s Sgt. Craig Brandon.
Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Mathews congratulated each student for displaying moral character.
“These kids act more responsibly than some adults I know,” said Mathews. “Everyone of you deserve the award you’re getting today.”
She and City Council member John Miller presented the students with a key to the city.
Charlotte County School District Superintendent Steve Dionisio was also there to congratulate the students.
“To say that it’s not easy to do the right thing during a pandemic is an understatement,” said Dionisio. “It’s real easy to show good character when things are going well, but during times like this to continue to show the character that these young folks are doing is incredible.”
