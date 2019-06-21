By BRIANNA KWASNIK
Charlotte County Young Life is sponsoring a lecture series for parents this summer.
Held at its new location in the Port Charlotte Town Center, the talks will take place at 6:30 p.m. every Monday night until Aug. 12.
The series led by youth pastors and community leaders, intends to be there for the parents and support them in talking to their kids and helping them talk to their children about various topics.
Area director for Charlotte County Young Life Tom Parker said 50% of all families are divorced or remarried, whether they’re Christian families or not, so you already know in the family home, changes have been made.
“If you look at society, there are often many families struggling with how to raise (kids) in a single family home, blended family, or how to raise someone else’s kids,” Parker said.
“We want to figure out ways to support the children and the best way to support the student is to support the parent,” he added.
Parker said there is no manual for when you become a parent, so Young Life wants to help figure out a way for parents to come together, help, support and encourage each other.
“There’s not a lot of that in our community,” he said.
To come up with the topics of discussion, Parker met with youth pastors and community leaders and asked, “how can we best equip our parents for what’s taking place in our culture?”
Based on their feedback and parents’ input, they came up with an official schedule.
Parker said Young Life set up the conversations so any parent would feel comfortable attending and learning, regardless of their religious affiliation. However, Parker said each discussion will still be related to Christianity in some way.
“I don’t want to deceive someone and say there won’t be anything about Christianity,” he said.
Each discussion will include 30 minutes of teaching time, a 15-20 minute break to discuss the topic with your table, then a group discussion.
Parker said as of right now, the space doesn’t have childcare. However, for teenagers, since the location is inside the mall, they can walk around the mall, or hang out in the food court while the parents are meeting.
For the full schedule and to keep up with Young Life events, visit its Facebook at facebook.com/Charlotte CountyYoungLife. Charlotte County Young Life is located inside the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail Port Charlotte, next to the Sears.
In other education news...
The Punta Gorda Isles Car Club has established an annual PGI Car Club Fred Counter Memorial Scholarship Fund to benefit Charlotte Technical College’s Automotive Service Technician program.
The club will present a check at 11 a.m. Friday at Charlotte Technical College, 18150 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte.
Each semester the school and a committee from the car club will review qualified applicants and select the recipient for a specified amount from the scholarship fund.
For more information, contact Marlenejones22@gmail.com.
