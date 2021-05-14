Eagle Scout receives big donation for project
Boy Scout TJ Graves of Port Charlotte hopes to make life for local homeless veterans a little easier as he wraps up his Eagle Project, making “Ready To Go Bags” full of supplies to give out by Memorial Day.
On Thursday evening, TJ received a large donation that put his efforts through the roof.
Capt. Denis Doome, Chris Shepard, David Mashia and Chaz Cabela from Englewood Lodge 360 loaded up a trunk full of camping gear and supplies and met with TJ and his mother, Donna, to add to the collection.
The CMSGT Phil Fessenden Veterans Memorial Fund provided TJ with a $1,000 check to buy new shoes for the supply bags.
Crossroads achieves national accreditation
Crossroads Hope Academy, a school and home for difficult-to-place teenage foster boys, achieved national accreditation through the New York-based Council on Accreditation in early May.
It took the school over a year and a half of evaluation to achieve accreditation.
College news
Isabella Smith and Carson Trego, of Punta Gorda, both earned a spot on the Belmont University Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.
Amy Vogel, of Rotonda West, graduated from the University of the Cumberlands this spring as a Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.
The University of Tampa recognized many graduates in the May 2021 commencement ceremony. UT congratulates the following local graduates with bachelor’s degrees:
Brolan Jennings, of Punta Gorda, graduated with a bachelor’s in physics.
Daniel Ursu, of Port Charlotte, graduated with a bachelor’s in finance.
Jack Morais, of Venice, graduated with a bachelor’s in accounting.
Jonathan Phillips, of Englewood, graduated with a bachelor’s in accounting.
Kaitlyn Tryba, of Venice, graduated with a bachelor’s in criminology and criminal justice.
Kathryn Collins, of Venice, graduated with a bachelor’s in psychology.
Kelly Collins, of Osprey, graduated with a bachelor’s in music education.
Mary Fahey, of Nokomis, graduated with a bachelor’s in cybersecurity.
Meaghan Loftus, of Osprey, graduated with a bachelor’s in nursing.
Natasha Meehan, of Osprey, graduated with a bachelor’s in psychology.
Robert Oettinger, of Punta Gorda, graduated with a bachelor’s in allied health.
Trace Cook, of Nokomis, graduated with a bachelor’s in entrepreneurship.
