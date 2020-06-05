CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Charlotte Local Education Foundation received a $25,000 donation from Suncoast Credit Union.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Suncoast Credit Union on this project to help advance literacy initiatives for students in Charlotte County," said Charlotte Local Education Foundation executive director Sara Wierhake. "They truly care about education and making a lasting impact. We are so grateful to have such a dedicated community champion."
The funds from the credit union will be used to ensure students have 24/7 access for high-quality digital reading tools to fuel literacy growth. Through this donation students will be provided access to myON Reader, supporting readers at every level with thousands of age-appropriate digital books. This tool includes robust practices that help students build reading and writing skills to customizable assignments that help teachers nurture and monitor their progress, Wierhake added.
The donation from Suncoast Credit Union is part of a $1 million donation to provide economic relief to those affected by COVID-19 in the communities they serve.
“While we are focused on supporting our members financially, we feel a moral obligation to support other basic needs during this very challenging time," said Suncoast Credit Union President & CEO Kevin Johnson in a press release. "We admire and are inspired by other charitable organizations who are providing relief through private donations like ours.”
