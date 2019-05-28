It was an emotional Friday morning at Charlotte Harbor School, as five graduates prepared to accept their diplomas.
With three of this year's graduates having been at the school for over a decade, the staff got to know them really well.
Jackie Trombley, teacher for Carlos Garcia and Leon Young, choked back tears as she recalled her years of teaching the two young men.
"Although Leon is humble when it comes to his talents, he can sing and dance really well, and bowl with the best of them," she said.
She said Carlos knows everyone in the school by name, and always greets them with a smile and his signature laugh.
"Your innocence is a gift in this sometimes harsh world," she told him.
Brandon Mongelli's teacher, Glenn Alvaranga, spoke about the growth he's witnessed in Brandon, from a once-stubborn kid to a leader for his classmates.
"I watched you grow by leaps and bounds," Alvaranga said. "I'm proud of the man you have become, and I will miss getting to hang out with you."
Next, Zachary Simes and Thomas Liu's teacher, Dan VanGorp, spoke about them to the audience.
He spoke about Liu's independent streak, and how he is able to walk around campus without too much guidance.
Liu is allowed to walk to the front office on his own, where he picks up a daily homemade meal that his mom drops off for him.
"When he sees his mom everyday, his face lights up," he told the audience.
VanGorp said Simes was named the swimmer of the year and is maybe one of the best on campus.
"If allowed, he can win any food challenge, hands down," which his parents laughed and applauded from the audience.
Darrell Milstead, director of information and communication services, said the graduates had a 92 percent attendance rate.
"They've done the work," he said.
"I don't find magic or miracles at Charlotte Harbor School, I find hard work and grit," Milstead said.
