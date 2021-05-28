Just before singing the national anthem at her graduation ceremony, Charlotte High School senior Jenna Mathews was nervous to step out on the baseball field.
Thursday evening, she watched more than 400 high school seniors pour into the Charlotte Sports Park in their caps and gowns to share one last memory together.
“I am super nervous,” said Jenna after she tested the microphone. “But at least my choir teacher is here.”
Jenna knew she would see the faces of her closest friends in the crowd as she performed.
“I made the best friends of my entire life, specifically my senior year, and they mean everything to me,” she said. “Going to separate colleges is hard, but I’m glad I met them through this school.”
Jenna plans to study psychology at Barry University in Miami, but won’t leave behind the memories she made at Charlotte High.
Parents and students cheered for Jenna even before she finished her last note.
Among the blue caps and gowns sat senior Kassandra Nix, who thought back on her time at the school.
“During my junior year, I was in ROTC. Our team went to states and won,” she said, which is a moment she will miss most.
During the ceremony, Principal Cathy Corsaletti recognized this year as the “greatest year ever for Tarpon athletics,” noting two regional championships, two state championships and three All-American selections.
In Charlotte High tradition, Corsaletti also asked all former Tarpon graduates from the audience to stand, with a good portion of alumni smiling from the crowd.
Student speakers Emma Giordano and Dylan Anthony congratulated their classmates for graduating against all odds.
“The past four years we have seen hurricanes, riots, protests, wildfires, a pandemic ...” Emma said. “These events were catalysts for our desire to contribute to the changing world.”
Dylan, senior class president, felt she couldn’t address the crowd without acknowledging a teacher who put her heart and soul into the school, former art teacher Renee Massolio who died earlier in the year.
“Mrs. Renee Massolio was an amazing teacher, an even better friend and a genuinely beautiful person,” said Dylan. “I can hope that in whatever we do, we do not forget the kindness and passion that Mrs. Massolio expressed each and every day.”
Dylan shared how Massolio valued her relationships within the community.
“Our relationships are what help us become who we’re truly meant to be. Sitting before me are future medical professionals, entrepreneurs, teachers, policemen, but also sitting before me are future parents, wave makers, fighters, dreamers,” she said.
Of course, Dylan couldn’t look back on her last day of high school without thinking of the first.
“1,387 days ago we walked into our school, and this Tuesday we walked out for the last time as students, completely transformed from who we were when we first walked in.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.