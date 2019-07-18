School Lunch

Students eat breakfast July 12 during the first day of school at Peace River Elementary School in Port Charlotte. The vast majority of Charlotte County Public School District students receive federally subsidized free lunch, but students at Charlotte and Lemon Bay high schools won't likely have to pay more next year.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD

PORT CHARLOTTE — Good news for parents whose children attend Charlotte and Lemon Bay high schools: you won't likely have to pay more for your child's lunch next year.

The Charlotte County School Board will vote to approve meal prices for the 2019-2020 school year at Tuesday's meeting 5:30 p.m. in the district office in Port Charlotte.

The vast majority of Charlotte County students receive federally subsidized free lunch because they attend schools in low-income areas.

Costs for Charlotte High School and Lemon Bay High School are as follows:

  • Breakfast: $1.20
  • Reduced Price Breakfast: $0.30
  • Lunch: $2.80
  • Reduced Price Lunch: $0.40

All of the district elementary schools, Baker Head Start Center, Charlotte Harbor Center, middle schools, Port Charlotte High and The Academy are eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch every day, with no application necessary through the federal Community Eligibility Provision.  

If your child attends LBHS or CHS, and you wish to apply for free and reduced lunch, you can find information about applications on the Charlotte County Public Schools website, yourcharlotteschools.net.

Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments