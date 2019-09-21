PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte High School is holding a “Punta Gorda Mile” run next Saturday, Sept. 28.
Funds raised from the event will support the school’s athletic trainers and student trainers. The program supports all 21 varsity sport programs offered at the school, while providing educational opportunities for the student trainers in the Sports Medicine Program. Funds will be used to buy equipment and supplies for the program.
Each run will be divided by age and gender groupings. There will also be a family fun run for children ages 6 and under.
Members of the Punta Gorda Police Department and Punta Gorda Fire Department will race in a 4 x 400 run.
Check in time is 7-8 a.m. for runners ages 40 and over, and 9 -10 a.m. for runners ages 39 and under.
Registration is $20 until Sunday, Sept. 22. Late registration cost is $30.
Registration must be done online at runsignup.com/race/fl/puntagorda/puntagordamile.
