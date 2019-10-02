PUNTA GORDA— Charlotte High School will put on its first all-bluegrass musical starting tonight.
The students will take on Alfred Uhry’s The Robber Bridegroom.
The story is set in modern times and involves the lead character Jamie Lockheart (played by CHS senior Collin Bek) and other cast members telling the story of their ancestors and life in 18th century Mississippi.
“As a general rule, I look for variety,” director Bill Olson said.
The school’s last performance was Cole Porter’s anything goes, with songs containing funny reference to gossip in the Depression-Era. This musical is mostly Bluegrass music, and the cast square dances.
“We want to do something completely different,” he said.
Uncharted territory:
Due to a scheduling conflict and CHS’ homecoming being earlier than expected this year, the October weekend was the only one free to have this musical. The drama and theater department are in uncharted territory this year, putting on four shows in the course of a year.
“My involvement hasn’t been as extensive as other shows,” said vocal director and choir teacher Sarah Mayper. “They worked their tails off to get a musical done in six weeks.”
Special circumstances:
Due to the scheduling conflict for this year, casting was done at the end of the 2018-19 school year, in May. For that reason, Bill Olson, drama department director said there are no freshmen in this cast.
“We couldn’t wait to cast,” he said, adding that the drama department even had it approved that they could hold a one-week rehearsal camp in July to prepare.
Even so, Sarah Mayper, vocal director for the production said due to the limited rehearsal time, the cast was expected to run lines and rehearse a lot on their own at home.
Leads:
Charlotte High junior Jenna Mathews said she was ecstatic when found out she would be playing the role of Rosamund, the female lead.
“The pace is wild,” she admitted, “But it’s really different, past shows have been really regal.”
Mathews said that as soon as she read the character descriptions and heard Rosamund’s songs, she knew that was the part she would strive for.
“I don’t think many people have seen a pure bluegrass show,” she said.
Colin Bek, senior was cast as the lead male, Jamie Lockhart.
He said when he found out he got the part, he immediately started listening to the songs on YouTube. He was particularly fond of the 1976 versions of the songs.
“I became so familiar with it, I felt like I had known about it for much longer than I had,” he said.
“It’s a foot-tapper, you’re going to be tapping your foot the whole show.”
Vigorous rehearsals:
Both leads admit the rehearsal schedule for this production was vigorous.
A seven hour school day was followed up with a three hour rehearsal, with some Saturday practices.
“I found myself rehearsing my songs in my car, or in the parking lot,” Bek said.
Mathews said it was hard for her to find balance at first, but in time she struck a balance between homework, rehearsal time, and focusing on her mental health.
The first performance of Charlotte High School’s the Robber Bridegroom will take place at 7 p.m. tonight at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., in Punta Gorda.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.