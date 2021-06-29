Charlotte County's aspiring actors have the chance to return to the stage in July.
The Charlotte Players Kids Onstage Drama Camp is back to teach kids and adolescents ages 6 to 18 about all facets of theatrical production including backstage craft, scenic design, props, costumes, acting, music and dance over the course of two weeks, July 12-16 and July 19-23.
"Everybody gets the chance to do everything," said Charlotte Players Executive Director Sherrie Moody.
This year, the Charlotte Players are offering three age groups for enrollment. By the end of the summer, they'll wrap their skills into a play.
"The first day of camp is audition day," Moody said. "They get their roles right before they walk out the door."
First and second graders, or Dolly's Kids, will perform a rendition of one of the Charlotte County Imagination Library books, “There’s a Hole in the Bottom of the Lake," directed by Jennifer Lena.
Third through sixth graders, or Stars, will put on an original musical, "We Are Monsters," directed by Kristyn Knapp, complete with fun costumes and makeup.
Seventh through 12th graders, or the Thespians, will perform "Schoolhouse Rock Jr.," based on the popular, award-winning 1970s cartoons, directed by Bill Olson.
Moody said she is impressed by how quickly the older campers may learn an entire play, like the campers' rendition of "Singing in the Rain" in years prior.
"They've learned shows in 24 hours time," she said. "They're like sponges."
Each year, the Charlotte Players enlist the help of past students as camp interns. Moody stated campers come back each year because they look up to the alumni.
"We have many kids who've graduated and are involved in musical theater and film," she said.
Over the past few years, camp enrollment increased dramatically to over 100 students.
During camp, Dolly’s Kids and Stars will meet at the Langdon from 9 a.m. to noon each day, while the Thespian group will meet there from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The shows will be held at the Langdon at 7 p.m. July 23, 7 p.m. July 24, and 2 p.m. July 25.
There will be limited space in the Stars and Thespian groups this year, so parents are advised to make their registrations early.
Registration fees are $195 per student on or before July 5. Starting July 6, the fee will be $220.
Families with multiple members will receive a $25 discount on each additional registration.
Student will receive T-shirts and photos commemorating their time at camp.
For more information, call the Charlotte Players business office at 941-255-1022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.