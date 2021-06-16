The Charlotte County School Board sat across from an unusually large crowd Tuesday waiting to hear the board's vote on the current mask mandate.
Since July 21, 2020, the district has required masks on school property.
The board recently announced it would vote on removing the mask mandate, making face coverings optional.
Many Charlotte County parents — not wearing masks — poured into the board room with posters.
Their posters read slogans like "Unmask our kids, now we are united" and "Faith over fear."
Melissa Sullivan was one of roughly 20 parents who spoke during citizen comment in favor of making masks optional.
"I can't even believe that I'm walking into this building, and you're all up there having had this discussion and still wearing them," she said.
Natalie Iverson shared her opinion after working for 30 years in the medical field.
"I am glad to hear that you are making this optional, however, what I want to make sure you stress," she said, "especially in the high school division, is the kids that decide not to wear a mask, they are not getting bullied or pressured by teachers or students because they are not wearing their masks."
Parent Angela Hernandez added: "These measures have also convinced our children that the world is dangerous place, and in some incidents that they're dangerous themselves."
When it came time for the board's decision, many of those not wearing masks brought their chairs to the front of the room.
The board unanimously voted to approve rescinding the mask mandate, making face coverings optional effective Wednesday, June 16.
"All of us up here are parents and we know there is nothing that any of us care about more than the welfare of our children," said board member Kim Amontree. "We often put ourselves in the role of being the teachers. But when I was out in events where I was able to be with our students, it was the students who were teaching me."
Amontree thanked students for their resilience and willingness to follow the guidelines over the past year.
"The children bore the responsibility of keeping the rest of us safe," she said, adding that students taking precautions helped keep the district's COVID-19 numbers down.
"Hopefully, we are off in the most normal way possible and we can see kids' faces again, smiles again, their reactions again," said Superintendent Steve Dionisio. "As I've said many times, its been a year, that is for sure. I am glad to see it go and look forward to next year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.