Just like students get report cards from their teachers, Charlotte's school superintendent is graded on his performance each year.
Charlotte County School Board members evaluated Steve Dionisio in four areas: student achievement, instructional leadership, operational leadership, and professional and ethical behaviors.
Dionisio received an average score of 8.96 out of a possible 10, deeming his performance highly effective. He was told his score during Tuesday morning's School Board workshop.
Board Chairman Bob Segur said, "I don't know how it [the score] could be a whole lot better," adding that Dionisio is the first one to arrive at the district office in the morning, and often the last to leave.
"It's not just that," he added. "It's the quality of the work while you're there."
Segur's score for Dionisio averaged 8.69.
Of the four domain areas, there are nine proficiency areas, with 27 total indicators that school board members take into consideration when giving a score.
Each board member assigns the superintendent a grade for each of the nine proficiency areas. Then, the average of those scores are taken for an overall score for each board member.
The average of each board member's score is taken to calculate his overall score, which resulted in an 8.96 for this year.
Segur also pointed out that the average score Dionisio was given from each board member did not vary greatly.
His highest score was a 9.44 by Wendy Atkinson, and lowest was 8.53 by Kim Amontree.
New grading system
For the 2019-2020 evaluation, the board is considering revamping the evaluation system to more accurately reflect its priorities.
Board member Cara Reynolds is taking the lead on this. She said she will look at other school districts across the state and across the country.
Currently the evaluation form is a scale: 0-2 unsatisfactory, 2-5 needs improvement, 5-8 effective, 8-10 highly effective.
"I would like to have more of a rubric," Reynolds said. "Have it very clear outlined what he needs to do and what is expected of him."
As a former teacher, she said she created rubrics for her students all the time. A rubric would outline exactly what needs to be done to receive a particular score.
"I'm trying to take any bias out of it," Reynolds said. "In any job, it helps to know the expectations. It's important to put the expectations out there."
She said the board's goals have changed since the evaluation was first created, as have the things that are important to the board.
A revised evaluation system would accurately reflect both.
Reynolds said she will have a rough draft of a new evaluation form in January. The board will have opportunity to comment and make suggestions, and a new evaluation form would be finalized by February or March.
Board member Ian Vincent said it's important for the board to make Dionisio aware of any changes by spring so he'll have time to prepare.
"I believe my evaluation is an evaluation of all of this group — this is our evaluation," Dionisio said. "I'd be more than willing to live within any evaluation system you put before me."
