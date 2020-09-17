Over two weeks after reopening, Charlotte County Public Schools are catching up to the rest of the state and rolling out a remote learning option that allows students to re-enroll back to their brick-and-mortar school.
The new option, dubbed the Charlotte Innovative E-Learning Model, was announced to Charlotte Virtual School families Thursday evening.
Superintendent Steve Dionisio sent an email to staff Wednesday night informing them of the new program.
“...There are students who are not showing success in Charlotte Virtual School, yet they desire to continue learning in a virtual, or E-Learning, environment,” Dionisio said in the email. “For this reason, students enrolled in Charlotte Virtual School will have the opportunity to decide whether it is in their best academic interest to stay in Charlotte Virtual School or transition...”
CVS parents have until Wednesday to decide if they want to enroll their child in the new program. A survey will be available on students’ ClassLinkaccount. For students who are currently in their brick-and-mortar school, parents can elect for them to enroll in the new virtual program between the window of October 12 to 16.
The Florida Virtual School (FLVS) curriculum will be used for the E-Learning model and teachers will supplement the curriculum with the school district’s instructional materials. The virtual teacher will still be able to offer additional support services to students, the district said.
“Bottom line, our families and students deserve the opportunity to change their chosen option of instructional delivery due to the ever-changing environment around them,” Dionisio’s email said. “If that chosen option causes barriers for the family or student to surface that hinder learning, flexibility to transition to another mode of instructional delivery is common sense.”
