Teacher of the month

Charlotte County School District spokesperson Mike Riley, Achieva Credit Union Murdock Branch Manager Sharon Berhow, culinary instructor Jason Osburne, and Market Vice President for Achieva Credit Union Susan Lacey.

 SUN PHOTO BY BRIANNA KWASNIK

PORT CHARLOTTE— Culinary instructor at Charlotte Technical College Jason Osborne was named Teacher of the Month for November. 

Osborne received $250 for himself and $250 for his program from Achieva Credit Union and Sun Newspapers.

