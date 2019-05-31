Stephon Parker, 32, enrolled in the building and construction program at Charlotte Technical College so he could build a house for his family.
In those plans, he never anticipated a divorce or having to go to court to determine the custody of his now 3-year-old daughter.
He also found out he would need to earn a GED after there was confusion over a Certificate of Completion he received in 2006.
“From the moment I enrolled in Charlotte Technical College, it was a magical moment,” Parker said.
CTC helped him figure out what he needed to do to earn his GED. He had to take the ACT test, a standardized test used to determine college admissions in the U.S.
“I studied my butt off,” he said. “I’ve been through hell.”
Now, he shares custody of his daughter. He took her to Disney World for the first time this week, where she got to meet, take pictures, and have dinner with Mickey, Minnie and Pluto.
Parker is currently working full-time and doing an apprenticeship to become an electrical journeyman.
“It’s never too late,” he said. “The best choice I made in a long time, I can’t complain since I went to CTC.”
Nick Piscitelli, Adult Career Specialist at CTC said, “ He is the student they love to have at CTC.”
According to Piscitelli, Parker received many accolades at CTC, and came out of the other side of his hardships with a job.
“We change lives at CTC,” Piscitelli said.
SEEING THROUGH HARDSHIPS
Krystal Keller is a graduate from the dental assisting program. She is a wife and a mother of two kids.
She told the audience at Thursday’s graduation held at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda about her struggles throughout the program.
Her husband got called away on storm duty for over a month, her kids were often catching colds, and her best friend passed away suddenly.
“It felt like life was against me,” she said, adding that she contemplated whether she would be able to finish the program, or if she should throw in the towel.
Teachers at Charlotte Technical College encouraged her, and saw to it that she made it through the hardships she was facing.
“They told me that I could, and I would, and I did,” Keller said.
INSTRUCTORS RETIRING
Cosmetology instructor Mary Curby, who has been at the school for 37 years and Building Construction Technology instructor Joe Jones, who has been with the school for 15 years, are both retiring this year.
In all, 189 students walked in the graduation ceremony, 291 graduated from a CTC program this year.
FINDING THEIR PASSIONS
Matthew Wegrzyn completed his second program at Charlotte Technical College, Professional Culinary Arts and Hospitality. He had previously completed the baking and pastry program.
He told the audience how he felt high school wasn’t for him, and was looking for something he believed to be an easy A.
Though he quickly realized the program was not what he expected, he found he had a true passion for cooking.
“CTC was never a school to me. It’s a family,” he said.
Through his instructor’s guidance, he was able to work his way up from a part-time dishwasher to a full-time grill cook.
