Take a deep breath in, hold it. Now exhale.
Mindfulness has been growing in popularity across the country, and locally, with children.
From an elementary school teacher who uses breathing techniques before state tests to help her students calm down, to community events that teach children the principles of mindfulness, or the basic techniques of yoga.
For third-graders, taking the Florida Standards Assessments tests for the first time is particularly nerve wracking. One test determines whether you will move up to the fourth grade.
Allyson Maiolo, a third-grade teacher at Cranberry Elementary School in North Port, has a method of preparing her students for testing: mindfulness and breathing techniques.
She uses videos from the educational platform Class Dojo that teaches her kids simple, but effective breathing techniques to use in times of stress.
"There's a lot of things about the FSA that are stressful for third-graders," Maiolo said. "The seriousness of it. There’s all these rules. You have to be quiet for a long period of time. You can’t talk or ask for help."
Prior to testing time, she showed her students three different mindful movement videos that included things they can do to calm their emotions, and a breathing activity.
Every morning before testing, she did a breathing activity with her students.
"It helped them get ready to listen to instructions and focus," she said.
Maiolo said her students were on board right away, because they have done similar videos from Class Dojo in the past on growth mindset and perseverance.
“It might not be a bad thing to do any(time) where we need to calm down, or when they get back from PE or recess. There’s a lot of times you can use it," she said.
Class Dojo has a feature, where anytime the class uses a video on the platform, they can share it with parents. Maiolo said anytime she shares a video with parents, they always comment about how much they love the videos and love practicing the methods at home with their kids.
Maiolo said she feels practicing mindfulness is important for kids, and she will look for ways to integrate the practices in her classroom in the future.
Yoga or mindfulness techniques can benefit kids of any age, and parents, too.
The Punta Gorda Library holds a weekly event on Saturdays called Yoga for Tots for children from 12 to 36 months old and their parents or caretakers.
Jean Soult, library technician at the Punta Gorda Library, said they started the program two years ago.
Last year, they had a certified yoga teacher come in for classes. However, there is less focus on the yoga aspect of the program than there is on story time and music.
"We make it fun with the postures with the different animals we use for poses," Soult said.
Soult said they try to incorporate the tree pose and lion pose, and they always end class with savasana, a period of up to two minutes of total relaxation and stillness after a yoga practice.
"The parents get used to getting to do that before putting kids to bed or for their nap," Soult said. "With the stress levels kids are under these days, both parents and kids have to be mindful of downtime and being mindful of their body and health."
Soult encouraged potential attendees not to be intimidated by the yoga portion of the class, or worry whether their toddler will wander around the room.
"Your toddler will be doing what every other toddler is doing," she said.
Soult said she always tells parents that staff has an eye on them and they're in a safe room. She said it's important to maintain consistency with the program, because kids will start to get in the rhythm of what they're doing.
The program often includes rhythm clapping and games like "Ring around the Yogi."
"It's interesting to watch the kids, a lot of times they will crawl next to mom or dad or grandmom and curl up with them" Soult said.
"A lot of times they will go to their own mother, and sometimes they will go to someone else's mom," she laughed.
Yoga Tots story time is held every Friday at the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St. in Punta Gorda at 10:30 a.m. Due to the new library being constructed, event dates and times may vary until work is complete. Soult recommends checking in with the library regarding the schedule until the new building is complete in the fall.
