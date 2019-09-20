Sun Newspapers have teamed up with Achieva Credit Union to honor top teachers in Charlotte County.
Each month, parents, students, and the community can nominate an educator for Teacher of the Month.
The nomination period for September is currently open until Tuesday. You can nominate an educator by visiting yoursun.com/topteacher.
Nominations should include why they're selecting that particular teacher, and how that teacher is making a difference in students' lives in Charlotte County.
Spokesperson for the district Mike Riley said, "Our teachers are so deserving of the recognition and we want to thank both the Sun and Achieva for their kindness and their willingness to recognize the dedication and hard work of our teachers."
The teacher with the most votes will be named Teacher of the Month and an Achieva team member will present them with a $250 gift card and funding to support a wish-list item that benefits their classroom. The Sun will write a story about the winning teacher each month.
"Sun newspapers recognized a unique opportunity to highlight teachers of Charlotte County for their hard work in educating the young people of our county," said Sun marketing manager Dave Woods.
Woods added that in the first two days voting was open, over 40 teachers received nominations.
"We anticipate a great year of honoring a special teacher every month and the opportunity at the end of the year in May 2020 to let the public pick the teacher of the year," Woods said.
In May, the public will have a chance to vote for the Teacher of the Year. The teacher picked will receive a trip to New York City, Las Vegas or Atlantis Bahamas with the hotel stay and airfare included.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
