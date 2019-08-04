PROVIDED BY DONNA JABLONSKI
Civil Air Patrol
On July 27, the Civil Air Patrol’s Charlotte County Composite Squadron conducted an over-the-water survival course. More than 15 aircrew members attended the in-class presentations, participated in the airplane egress exercises, and took part in the water training.
The OWS course is a recurring requirement for all crew members who fly over the water at a distance from land greater than the gliding capability of the aircraft should they lose power. The chance of survival after ditching (landing on the water) is high if the training directions are followed. The course ensures that the CAP aircrews have a greater chance to survive the loss of power.
The class was conducted by 1st Lt. Tom Britton, Maj.Dick Morrell (both from the Charlotte County Squadron), and Lt. Col. Dave Moruzzi (Marco Island). Presentations focus on proven procedures and techniques that the aircrews should follow before, during, and after the ditching. Egress from the airplane is one of those exercises where the raft is thrown out of the aircraft, and the crew members exit the plane in a minimum amount of time.
The in-the-water training requires the crew to swim 50 yards, tread water for 10 minutes, and finally right the overturned raft and climb aboard. Crew members are wearing their flight clothes so swimming and maneuvering is not as easy as it might seem. Camaraderie helps accomplish the training successfully.
Many CAP squadrons fly Coastal Patrols, boaters search and rescue, as well as support missions for the Air Force, and all of these missions take the aircrews over water. It’s good to know that they will be prepared for the unexpected.
The Civil Air Patrol is the Congressional Gold Medal winning Auxiliary of the United States Air Force, celebrating its 77th year of serving America. Needed tax deductible donations may be sent to Charlotte Squadron, 28000 A-21 Airport Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982-2452. For more information, contact 2nd Lt. Donna Jablonski, CAP Public Affairs Officer for FL-051 at djablonski@flwg.us, visit Gocivilairpatrol.com, or follow the local squadron at fl051.flwg.us and www.facebook.com/capfl051.
