PORT CHARLOTTE — Twelve people tasked with overseeing how Charlotte County Public Schools spends tax referendum money wants more detail about where that money goes.
Superintendent Steve Dionisio and Chief Financial Officer Greg Griner met with the Independent Referendum Oversight Committee (IROC), made up of 12 individuals who represent various organizations throughout the county, Monday night to review what the district has spent so far.
Out of the $18,811,802 the district estimated they will receive in mid to late November of this year, $1,763,060 has been spent.
Spending for tax referendum funding
|Expenditures
|Budget
|Spent through 9/30
|Arts and Music
|$200,000
|$43,825
|Athletics
|$195,000
|$13,937
|Paraprofessionals
|$402,074
|$46,393
|Safety and Security
|$445,013
|$41,540
|Workforce
|$100,000
|$0
|ESE Liasons and Behavioral Specialists
|$566,068
|$65,316
|Social Workers and Psychologists
|$480,910
|$55,490
|Professional Development
|$80,000
|$2,846
|Division of Learning Initiatives
|$571,976
|$51,406
|Charter School Payments
|$1,075,250
|$0
|Competitive Salary and Benefits
|$12,500,000
|$1,442,308
|Total Expenditures
|$16,616,291
|$1,763,060
|Reserves
|$2,195,511
|$0
The committee was given a general idea of areas where money was spent: salaries, benefits, purchased services, energy, material and supplies, capital outlay, and other expenses. No further detail was provided during the meeting.
One of the committee members Geri Waksler, representative for the Economic Development Partnership (EDP), said she would like to see more specificity regarding what the money is being spent on.
"If there's something special that they did, I'd like to hear about it," she said.
"I'd like to see what they're doing in those areas that are going to affect quality."
She added that if someone knows she's on the committee, and asks what the district is doing in a specific area, like athletics, she wants to be able to tell them about programs the district has implemented, not just that they threw money at the program, she said.
At the April IROC meeting, the committee received an expenditure list, which included a more detailed breakdown of where they intended to spend money.
For example, $75,000 to high school bands, $60,000 to middle school bands, $15,000 to elementary school music programs. The list also said it would cost the district $195,000 to eliminate pay-to-participate for student athletes. Newly added positions, which include paraprofessionals, a dean, and security aides were detailed.
The district did not provide an updated list of what from the initial expenditure list was implemented at this time, or specific examples of where each school spent their money.
Committee member Zachary Extejt said he wants to be able to show people what programs were added as a result of the referendum.
Dionisio said after the meeting he will follow up with each department that received funds, so he can provide clear examples for the committee about where the money has been spent. When the chart is complete, he said he will distribute it to members of the committee. Updated information will also be available on the school district's website.
"We're so new into the school year, so much hasn't been spent," said Dionisio.
Dionisio added that the good part of having this committee serve for a term of two years, is so they have time to work bugs out of the system. This way, the district can also better anticipate what the committee might expect.
The district hasn't started receiving funds from the referendum. In order to start rolling out what they said they would implement, they had to borrow money, which will be paid back once the district starts receiving referendum money, Dionisio explained.
The referendum passed by voters in November of 2018 will add $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value of a homeowner's property to their tax bill.
Taxpayers can expect to see this appear on their bill by the end of October, and the district will start to see funds coming in by mid to late November.
All information provided to the IROC is available to the public online at yourcharlotteschools.net, under the accountability section, and the 'Independent Referendum Oversight' tab.
The next IROC meeting is set for Jan. 28, 2020. Meetings are open to the public and held in the district office at 1445 Education Way in Port Charlotte.
