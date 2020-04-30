With the fate of traditional in-person graduation ceremonies up in the air, some people in the community wanted to make sure the graduating seniors in the Class of 2020 knew their hard work was appreciated.
One by one, they began "adopting" them.
Facebook pages popped up for "Adopt a Senior Charlotte County," "Adopt a Senior DeSoto County," and "Adopt a Senior North Port/Venice."
The pages are a place where parents can post a photo of their child with information about that student and where they go to school, list their accomplishments and their plans after graduation.
Someone would comment or message the parent that they're interested in "adopting" the student.
Then, the "adopter" would be expected to write a handwritten note to the graduate, letting them know how proud they are of them for all of their accomplishments. They may also include a gift for the student. Some have ranged from balloons, to care packages full of snacks, or yard signs.
So far, hundreds of people have adopted local high school graduates.
Companies in both counties have begun offering specials on gifts, including floral arrangements designed in school colors, yard signs, or cookies.
Emily Lewis started the page in Charlotte County on Saturday afternoon, because she has friends who are parents of seniors, and knew they were bummed out about missing the traditional senior activities.
By Sunday, the page already earned 800 to 900 likes.
"Given that we’re isolated from each other, it was an opportunity to make someone feel special," Lewis said. "It speaks to this community how we wrap our arms around our own."
Lewis added that the students who were posted would not be up for long, before being adopted — adding that people were "clamoring" to adopt them.
“It's amazing how much our communities have jumped on this concept, and connected with individuals, they have no idea who they are," she said.
Katie Klein, 18, a senior at Imagine School in North Port, didn't know she had been adopted. Her mom kept it a surprise, until there was a knock at the door.
When she opened the door, she found a basket of "college essentials" waiting for her. Her third-through-fifth-grade teacher Alison Brannack was smiling and waving at her.
"It was unexpected, but so nice to see such a familiar, and friendly, loving face," Klein said. "It was so hard not to run up and give her a big hug. It was so sweet."
Klein will attend McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland, where she will also play basketball.
Charlotte County School Board member Kim Amontree pointed out that there are at least 41 homeless students in the county, and many in foster care. She posed the question to the group if anyone would be interested in adopting one of those students.
The response soon overwhelmed her, with people flooding her inbox.
For safety reasons, adopters won't receive information about the individual student. Amontree will be collecting letters and gift cards until Friday, May 8. Then, the homeless liaison for the district, Renee Rebhan will pick up the items and distribute them to students.
Adopters may also designate a specific school they wish to adopt from. Schools also include the Academy and Charlotte Harbor Center.
“This morning I was in tears thinking about it," Amontree said. “It always touches me how these things happen, how we take care of each other here."
Those interested in adopting a homeless senior or senior in foster care, can drop off letters and/or gift cards to her husband's office at 2400 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
