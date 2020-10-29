A private school in Port Charlotte, Community Christian School, had six cases of coronavirus in its school last week — three times the amount of any other school, according to data from the Department of Health.
A school administrator told the Sun the school does require masks but declined to answer questions regarding other steps taken due to coronavirus concerns.
“We have been a bit more busy in the schools this week compared to last week and we are seeing some private schools being impacted,” said local Health Chief Joe Pepe at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. “But the rate of spread for pediatric cases was higher in the summertime than it was during school. I think that’s because the control measures happening in the schools are helping to slow the spread.”
Half of the schools in Charlotte County reported no cases to the state last week, and six reported one case, Port Charlotte High School reported 2 cases, state data shows.
Another private school in Charlotte County, St. Charles Borromeo, reported one case last week. St. Charles requires its students to wear masks except at recess or in P.E. classes, per the Diocese of Venice policy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.