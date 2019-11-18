PORT CHARLOTTE — The Department of Children and Families is investigating a Port Charlotte Martial Arts studio it says was operating as an after-school facility without a license.
The investigation opened on Oct. 2, and is ongoing, according to DCF.
"All after-school facilities are required to be inspected and licensed by [DCF] to ensure the safety and well-being of children in their care," said Natalie Harrell, communications director for DCF Suncoast Region.
Harrell added that the owners of Top Dog Martial Arts in Port Charlotte, along the 2000 block of Tamiami Trail, were operating without a proper license.
"Given that violation, the department issued an order to cease and desist caring for children," Harrell said.
She added the owners of Top Dog Martial Arts have not yet taken the steps to obtain the license necessary to operate as an after-school facility.
One parent, Ann Stager, who has two kids who attend Top Dog Martial Arts said she knew they didn't have a childcare license. She knew this, because her employer offers reimbursement for daycare at licensed facilities. But, she said Top Dog wasn't advertising as a licensed facility.
"Nothing they didn't disclose to parents," she said. "They said they'll take your kids, and give them discipline."
When the Sun reached out to Top Dog Martial Arts by phone, they acknowledged the investigation, but declined to provide comment on the matter at this time.
DCF has numerous requirements including capacity and staff-to-child ratios, requirements that an operator/director must meet, requirements all employees must meet, and health and safety requirements. Licensing for facilities is required to be renewed every year.
DCF's website offers information for parents about requirements, and checking licensing on your child's daycare facility at: myflfamilies.com/service-programs/child-care/parent-resources.shtml.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
