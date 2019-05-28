Students at Deep Creek Elementary School in Charlotte County will start the next school year under new direction.
Stepping into the role as principal will be former Deep Creek assistant principal James Vernon.
Vernon accepted his first teaching job 20 years ago at Murdock Middle School, where he served as Exceptional Student Education teacher, math instructor, and dean of students. He later accepted a position as the athletic director at Port Charlotte High School, where he served seven years, before moving to Deep Creek.
Vernon himself is a product of Charlotte County schools, having attended Peace River and Neil Armstrong Elementary schools, Murdock Middle School and graduating from Port Charlotte High School.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Florida State University, and a master’s degree with a concentration in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University.
Him and his wife Joanne have two daughters who attend Charlotte County Public Schools. Joanne serves as the Charlotte County Stormwater Engineer.
New director of Human ResourcesThe former principal of Deep Creek Elementary, Adrienne McElroy, will be stepping into the role of director of human resources for the district.
McElroy earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Central Florida. She is expected to receive her Doctor of Education in educational leadership at Nova Southeastern University in May 2020.
McElroy spent the majority of her teaching career teaching second and third grade from 2000 to 2008.
She served as an assistant principal at Meadow Park Elementary in Port Charlotte for two years from 2008 to 2010, at Vineland Elementary in Englewood for three years from (2010 to 2013), and then as principal of Deep Creek Elementary for six years.
New assistant superintendentAfter assistant superintendent responsible for human resources and employee relations Chuck Breiner announced his retirement after a decade working in the district, the district needed to find a replacement.
The district chose Patrick Keegan, director of human resources, to fill his position.
The transition will take place Aug. 31.
