The local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma held its annual Reach to Teach Fashion Show, featuring fashions from Dillard’s, at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club on Jan. 26.
This society of women educators supports community members aspiring to be educators and celebrates women who are accomplished in the field of education.
The afternoon festivities, enjoyed by 200 guests, began with the recognition of Cathy Corsaletti, 2020 recipient of the Leader in Education Award, an award given to a female educator who manages students, staff, facilities, and finances, that is, extensive responsibilities that compare to those of a CEO in a business setting. Corsaletti began her career as a middle school math teacher, became a dean of students, assistant principal, became principal of Punta Gorda Middle School in 2006, and was named principal of Charlotte County’s flagship high school, Charlotte High School in 2014. Charlotte High has a student population of 1,900 students, over 100 staff members, and a reputation for excellence in academics and extracurricular activities. Corsaletti was also the 2019 recipient of the prestigious David Gayler Leadership Award, chosen by one’s administrative peers, for her exemplary leadership in Charlotte County Schools.
Also recognized was DKG member, Bernadine Allesee, long-time music educator at Neil Armstrong Elementary School in Charlotte County schools, and 40-year member of DKG and founder of the group’s annual Fashion Show. Allesee is well-known in the musical community of Charlotte County for her school, church, and community productions.
Fashion Show tickets and silent auction proceeds of over $8,000 will fund grants to local women to start, maintain, and/or finish undergraduate education degrees. For more information visit sites.google.com/site/gammanuflorida/home.
